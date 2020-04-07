Hail causes damage in Cedar Rapids metro, Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of eastern Iowa on Tuesday evening.

The watch is in effect until 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Severe thunderstorms impacted parts of Benton, Linn, and Jones counties around mid-evening, dropping hailstones of golf ball to tennis ball-sized in Hiawatha, Marion, and northern Cedar Rapids.

Many KCRG-TV9 viewers submitted pictures of large hail to us through YouNews. See their submissions below, and submit your own: