Hail causes damage in Cedar Rapids metro, Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

Large hail from a thunderstorm in the northeast part of Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Kate/Submitted to YouNews)
By  | 
Posted:

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of eastern Iowa on Tuesday evening.

The watch is in effect until 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Severe thunderstorms impacted parts of Benton, Linn, and Jones counties around mid-evening, dropping hailstones of golf ball to tennis ball-sized in Hiawatha, Marion, and northern Cedar Rapids.

Many KCRG-TV9 viewers submitted pictures of large hail to us through YouNews. See their submissions below, and submit your own:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (KCRG)
 