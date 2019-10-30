Habitat for Humanity dedicates condo that will house two families

Two Cedar Rapids families will get a new roof over their heads thanks to the Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity, and they are going to be neighbors.

Part of the kitchen in a new duplex condo that was shown off by Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

Representatives from the organization said they don’t often build condos. This one has six bedrooms to accommodate the more than a dozen children between the two families.

They said the families are ready to take their new homes.

“It was just kind of a perfect storm we had two families are interested we got along and want to live by each other, we have a property that could accommodate two side-by-side,” Kelly Lamb, executive director for Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity, said.

