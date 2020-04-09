HACAP's mobile food pantry hands out meals to families in need

With kids out of school and some parents out of work, for now, providing meals every day may be a struggle.

HACAP came to the rescue today for 700 Cedar Rapids area families. The organization handed out food at Veterans Memorial Stadium starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Hundreds of families picked up fresh food at HACAP's mobile food pantry in Cedar Rapids. Vehicles started lining up four and a half hours earlier. Families got enough food to last for at least a week.

Kim Guardado, the Food Reservoir Director said, "It's absolutely overwhelming the amount of people that are needing food. My biggest fear is that we don't have enough food for everybody, but that what we do, is make sure we have food for everybody."

HACAP says it plans to hold an event like this again.