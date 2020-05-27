HACAP prepares to serve hundreds with first mobile food pantry in Johnson County

The Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, better known as HACAP, is looking to try new ways to reach those struggling to keep food on the table.

On Friday, May 29, HACAP will host its first-ever mobile food pantry in Johnson County. It'll start at Noon at Mercer Park in Iowa City. Volunteers starting preparing by sorting food into boxes on Wednesday. They expect to serve 400 families at the event.

Recently, HACAP received projections from Feeding America about how many people are struggling with food insecurity during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The data, using unemployment rates and the number of people using SNAP benefits, show 60,000 people are in need in the seven counties HACAP serves.

"We can use that information to plan where we need to go and where we need, provide additional food that we haven't been," Kim Guardado, HACAP's food reservoir director, said. "So we have a few pockets in our seven-county area that we need to do a bit more work in to get people access to food."

Each food box should feed a family for roughly one week.