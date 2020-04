Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP) has announced that households may qualify for energy assistance payments using the organization's layoff or employment termination notice.

The organization also said that between April 24 and May 31, individuals may qualify even if the household income was too high to qualify before being laid off.

Important information about applying:



If you already received energy assistance this past winter (since October 1, 2019), you cannot receive it again.



If you applied for energy assistance and were over income or did not complete the application, apply again.