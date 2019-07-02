Gym for veterans opens in Cedar Rapids

A gym for veterans is now open in Cedar Rapids. TV-9 first told you about a group of veterans raising money for a gym inside of the Veterans Memorial Building at 50 2nd Ave Bridge. Organizers hope the gym will be a good place for veterans to exercise while also bonding.

They started pushing for the gym at the beginning of this year. Through fundraisers and donations, they were able to raise more than $1500 dollars for equipment. They are able to rent out the space here for free.

The gym opened last month, and is free for veterans and active military members to use. It has everything a person would need. There's a bench press, some free weights, machines for leg workouts, and cardio equipment.

Organizers say there wasn't a gym in town where vets could come workout, bond and share stories. It's also keeping them active.

"For a lot of us when we get out, we kind of let ourselves go,” said veteran Randy Ridenour. “So it's good to have somewhere to go where you can workout and kind of get that drive back, and when you're working with other veterans it's a common bond and they'll push you."

Ridenour also says the gym is a good way to bond with fellow veterans. “It's always interesting because you get to talk to other veterans and stuff and everybody has a story of their service,” he said. “It’s kind of good to hear while you're working out."

Eventually they will add yoga classes, and boxing lessons. The gym is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-8:00pm.