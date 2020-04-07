Gusty winds the next couple days

A southwest breeze can give a big boost to temperatures in April – and a stiff northwest wind can make them drop just as much.

Plan on a stronger wind to arrive Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves across our area. Some rain is possible right behind this front, not unlike what happened this past Friday. Even if you don’t get much rain, you’ll probably get the wind. It may gust as high as 35 or 40 mph after that front blows through.

The wind will stay up Wednesday night and Thursday too. That gusty northwest wind will certainly make it feel colder! Thursday morning’s wind chills will be in the 20s.

Look for lighter wind by Friday.