Gusty winds pick up again today

Blustery winds from the west to northwest take over today, sometimes gusting over 30 mph. Fortunately, we'll have partial sunshine today, which will get our highs generally in the middle to upper 50s by lunchtime. During the afternoon, we'll probably slowly lose a few degrees as cooler air pours into Iowa.

Winds may gust over 30 mph at times Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds thicken this evening and the wind remains stiff into the night. Lows fall to near 40. Wednesday should still be windy in the morning, with the breeze relaxing some during the afternoon. It'll be a brisk day in the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Warmer weather quickly returns with highs well into the 50s Thursday, followed by 60s Friday into the weekend. We have a chance of a shower early Saturday, followed by another chance of showers and storms Sunday into Monday.