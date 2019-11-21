Gusty winds, falling temperatures Thursday afternoon

Temperatures are dropping and will continue to fall into the 30s to around 40 this afternoon. This comes on a strong northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Clouds hang on for the rest of the day, but the rain is over and the worst we'll have is an isolated pocket of drizzle.

The sky clears tonight as the wind dies down while lows fall into the lower 20s. Friday will be a nice-looking but cool day with blue sky and highs in the 30s. Quiet weather lasts into the weekend with partial sunshine and highs in the 40s.

We're still watching Tuesday and possibly Wednesday for a potential weather system that would bring rain and snow to the Midwest, although there are still questions on exactly how that may affect Thanksgiving travel.