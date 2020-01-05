Gusty winds expected late morning through afternoon

Today will start off a bit milder than Saturday, and temperatures will continue to increase until a cold front moves through later this morning. Behind it, gusty northwest winds will draw in colder air, with temperatures falling a bit by late afternoon after highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds decrease tonight, and eventually become southerly once again, setting up a fairly mild Monday with highs around 40. Things turn a bit cooler toward midweek, before a big warmup on Thursday as a storm system approaches. It brings a chance for rain and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Much of the rest of the week is dry, though another storm passes to our south on the weekend. We feel the effects of a separate storm on Monday with a chance for rain and snow.