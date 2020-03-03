Gusty winds Tuesday afternoon, rain/snow showers Tuesday night

Today is sunnier and warmer than yesterday - but also windier. The wind will blow from the west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph. Highs reach the upper 40s to around 50.

Tonight, a quick-hitting weather system brings a chance of rain/snow showers. The best chance of wet snow will be near and north of Highway 20, where minor accumulation is possible. Whatever does stick won't last long, since we have sunshine and highs in the 40s again tomorrow.

After a break from the wind Wednesday, it cranks back up Thursday as gusts push over 40 mph. Temperatures remain above normal, with another push of warmth coming this weekend as highs hit the 50s and 60s.