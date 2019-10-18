Gusty winds Friday afternoon, then showers move through Saturday

A strong southeast breeze stays with us all afternoon, blowing at 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Those winds will be from the southeast, pushing highs into the 60s with an assist from a partly sunny sky. Clouds increase tonight as lows dip back to the 40s.

Showers are likely Saturday morning and may linger into the early afternoon in the far eastern part of the state, although it won't rain for more than two or three hours in any particular place. Rainfall amounts should be under a quarter-inch. Late-day sun nudges highs close to 60 and the wind will be much lighter.

Sunday looks pretty good with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the lower 60s, although there will be a bit of a breeze again during the afternoon. Another cold front brings a shower chance early Monday, but the bigger effect will be cooler temperatures throughout next week.