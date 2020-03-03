Gusty wind today

The wind will be the big weather story of the day and may gust as high as 40mph in some spots. Highs will generally be in the 40s north with lower 50s farther south.

Tonight, a weak system looks to quickly come across the area. If any snow is able to accumulate, it'll melt quickly on Wednesday morning with little to no impacts to the morning drive. Northern Iowa is favored for any accumulations that may happen to occur.

The rest of the week continues to look very quiet with another round of gusty wind coming on Thursday.

Plan on another nice weekend with highs well into the 50s on Saturday and nicely into the 60s on Sunday.