Gusty wind along with a few showers

Could someone please turn down the wind? It has arrived on schedule and you'll want to take this into account today as some of the gusts may approach 50mph! In addition, a few scattered showers may occur later this morning into the afternoon. This will probably be a sweatshirt day for many of us with highs only in the mid-upper 50s.

Tomorrow will still be on the breezy side, but the return of sunshine will make for a good one with highs well into the 60s. Look for a few more clouds on Friday with similar temperatures.

Overall, the extended forecast is fairly quiet with a nice Saturday on the way and only a few showers possible on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will probably drop below normal again and the potential for some cooler days in the upper 50s to lower 60s is there.

