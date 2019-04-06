Gustafson, Bluder earn national top Naismith Award honors

The Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball team keeps adding more honors to their accomplishments this season, this time in the form of nationally-recognized Naismith trophies.

Megan Gustafson, left, and Lisa Bluder, right, of the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team (Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)

Megan Gustafson, senior center for the Hawkeyes, won the 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy winner, the team announced via their Twitter account on Saturday. The award is given to the top player in women's college basketball each year.

Lisa Bluder, head coach for the women's basketball team, won the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year award. This award is given to the top head coach of women's college basketball each year.

The Naismith Trophy for women's college basketball was established in 1983 by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, and the Coach of the Year award was established in 1987. Both are named after Dr. James Naismith, who is credited with creating the game of basketball.