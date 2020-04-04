Gunshots reported at east side Iowa City apartment complex

Police said that somebody fired gunshots at an apartment complex on the east side of Iowa City, but have made no arrests.

At around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, Iowa City Police received reports of residents hearing gunshots in the general area near the corner of Miami Drive and Arizona Avenue. Through an investigation, officers determined that the shots were fired at The Quarters, an apartment complex located at 2401 Highway 6 East.

Police located bullets inside an apartment and spent shell casings outside of one of the complex's buildings.

Nobody was in the apartment at the time. No other injuries were reported to police.

No arrests have been made in the incident, with police seeking the public's assistance in identifying people associated with the gunshots. Those with information may contact Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at (319) 356-5276 or via email.

Tips may be sent to Iowa City Crimestoppers at (319) 358-TIPS, at the Crimestoppers website, or by using the P3 Tips app. Information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.