Gun thefts from vehicles on the rise in Cedar Rapids, records show

Records obtained by the I9 investigative team, through an Iowa open records request, show the number of guns being stolen from vehicles in Cedar Rapids is going up.

The Department of Justice said lost or stolen guns are a leading source of guns used in crimes, which is why police say the data I9 found is alarming.

Police records showed 15 reports of guns stolen from vehicles in 2017. Last year, that number jumped to 25, and so far this year, police have already investigated 15 thefts.

88 percent of the stolen firearms from vehicles are handguns.

Ernie Traugh, the owner of Cedar Valley Outfitters, a licensed gun dealer in Marion, said he is not surprised gun thefts are rising. In his own experience, he has seen more people who had guns stolen coming back to him to get the serial number.

Traugh recommended if you choose to leave a gun in your car that you put it in a special type of lockbox and keep it out of view.

"I would cable [the lockbox] to something like your seat frame, something that is pretty hard to remove from your car," Traugh said. "Braided stainless steel cable underneath is going to be pretty hard to get through."

Traugh said lockboxes that are designed for handguns cost around $30. Special locks are needed, however, if you store a rifle or shotgun in a car that may cost more.

Traugh added that the best way to make sure your gun does not get stolen from your vehicle is to not leave it behind unattended in the first place.

Cedar Rapids Police will not speculate on why the number of gun thefts is rising. Through a spokesperson for the City, Police Chief Wayne Jerman issued the following statement in writing:

"It is always concerning to see firearms in the hands of individuals who have obtained them illegally. We encourage all gun owners to be vigilant with securing their property, and to report stolen property to the police department immediately. CRPD investigates all stolen gun cases reported, and works vigilantly to get those gun back to their rightful owners.

"Patrol officers and our PCAT team implement proactive interventions in arresting prohibited individuals and getting illegal firearms off the street and out of the community. The PCAT unit alone has seized 18 illegal guns so far this year. CRPD has also implemented the 9 pm routine to remind and educate the community on safely securing their property each evening."