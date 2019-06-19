Gun store owner asks for 'serious sentences' in federal gun cases

Some people want to see stricter punishments for gun crimes. This comes after the U.S. Attorney's Office in Cedar Rapids announced yesterday it has brought charges or had convictions in 32 federal firearm cases since March.

That includes sentences for five people involved in what attorneys and investigators called a "drug deal gone bad." Investigators say in 2017, 20 year old Dylan Plotz was fatally shot while trying to rob three of those men in Coggon.

Ernie Traugh, the owner of Cedar Valley Outfitters in Marion, said it is important to take those sentences with the utmost seriousness. Law enforcement said they can only arrest and charge- the rest is up to the court system.

For Traugh, he follows the definitive standards set by law; once the gun leaves his storefront, he may never know what will happen next.

"The government says: 'hey, this person can legally own a gun,' Traugh said. "Great. And I turn it over to them. Do I know what they're going to do with it after that? No I sure don't."

Reducing the number of federal gun crimes is a challenge for both the U.S. Attorney's Office and local law enforcement. That was an important point for U.S. Attorney Pete Deegan, Jr. to make clear at a press conference Tuesday.

"It's something we always strive for to reduce the likelihood of these crimes but unfortunately, despite our best efforts, tragedies like the one that happened up in Coggon do happen," Deegan, Jr. said.

"People that make illegal decisions or make decisions to do illegal acts, that's on them," Col. John Stuelke said with the Linn County Sheriff's Office. "They decide to do it. We can't prevent them from doing those things, we can arrest them for it afterwards."

For those like Traugh, he wants to see stricter punishment- to keep repeat offenders from making the same mistake.

"I wish they would do more as in, as a community let's be supportive and say: 'good job law enforcement, good job everybody that investigated that,'" Traugh said. "Do more. Do more of that."

Both Col. Stuelke and Deegan, Jr. said that could take a community effort.

"There are things that we can do as law enforcement to try and reduce the likelihood of these kinds of things happening, as well as members of the public," Deegan, Jr. said.

"It only really takes one person that can turn them around from a life of crime or making bad choices," Col. Stuelke said. "And if we had more people doing that, I think we'd be a lot better off."

Traugh agrees it would take a community effort- with stronger sentences for gun crimes.

"If we want to do something about violence, you can call it gun violence, then you have to look at the most common factors that are involved and hand out serious sentences so they don't walk among us," Traugh said.

As far as the Coggon case is concerned, investigators and Deegan said they do not anticipate filing any more charges.