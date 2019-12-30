Gun retailer: more clergy taking gun training classes

In the wake of recent attacks inside sacred spaces across the country, the owner of a gun retailer that offers safety classes is planning to see an additional uptick in enrollment.

A gun is tagged for sale at Cedar Valley Outfitters in Marion on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

"Every incident like this will make another two, one or two or three, show up," Ernie Traugh, who owns Cedar Valley Outfitters, said.

Among Traugh's new students is a growing number of members of the cloth and their congregants who he said are seeking to protect the spaces in which they pray. Traugh estimated since 2010 he has trained around 40 church leaders, a number he said is going up "every year."

Pastor Dave Doyle, the spiritual leader of Hope Christian Fellowship in Cedar Rapids, said a year and a half ago his church put in place their own security team, which includes armed congregants.

"It was a hard decision, and yet it was a very common-sense decision for us," Doyle said.

Amidst concerns that places like his church are becoming popular targets for attacks, Pastor Doyle said in recent months he has chosen to expand their security efforts. He said that will mean increasing the number of armed members and making sure he himself has a gun on his person during services.

Doyle said he is in the process of obtaining his own weapons permit.

"I'm not going to be asking someone else to put themselves in harm's way if I'm not willing to," Doyle said.

Iowa City police said due to the attacks over the weekend houses of worship will be on their radar during patrols.