Gun holsters recalled due to injury hazard

More than 3,000 gun holsters are under a recall notice due to an injury hazard. The U-S Product Safety Commission is recalling the Blackhawk T-series L2C gun holsters.

These holsters you see here are able to turn off a gun's safety switch, potentially causing it to fire.

Bass Pro Shops, sporting goods stores, and online retailers have sold these across the country. Buyers should call the Blackhawk company immediately for a full refund. The number is 888-343-7547.

