Gun found in waistband of man being booked into Iowa jail

Officials say an officer found a loaded gun in the waistband of a man being booked into the Polk County Jail.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that the incident began late Wednesday night as 25-year-old John Steven Hansen was being booked into the jail on a harassment charge.

Officials say that when Hansen was brought to the jail by Des Moines police, he was immediately searched by a Polk County detention officer before his handcuffs were removed. Officials say that within seconds, the handgun and 17 rounds in the gun's magazine were found in Hansen's waistband.