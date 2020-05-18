Gumption, 'farm to fork' restaurant, announces permanent closure

Gumption, a locally owned, 'farm to fork' restaurant, announced it's closing permanently. The news comes as many restaurants across eastern Iowa started reopening.

The owners, Steven and Makenzie Schultz, made the announcement on their Facebook page on May 17.

"Don't be sad because it's over, smile because it happened," the Schultz family wrote. "That's how we are choosing to look at this. The decision to close permanently was based on many factors and it ultimately came down to what was best for us from a financial standpoint."

The restaurant, located off Boyson Road in Cedar Rapids, used fresh seasonal produce from local farmers to make its dishes.