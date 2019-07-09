Gulf of Mexico gets active this week

Though the official Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, the vast majority of tropical storms and hurricanes happen from August through October. The long-term average peak comes in early September. In June and July, it’s very common to have very little tropical storm activity.

Later this week, there’s the potential for a tropical depression or tropical storm in the northern Gulf of Mexico. This will likely leave our local weather pattern warm and dry later this week into the weekend.