Guatamalan man living in Waterloo sentenced to 8 months in prison for illegal re-entry to the US

A Guatamalan Man was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for illegally re-entering the U.S. after being deported.

Avelino Zacarias-Bail, 27, who was illegally residing in Waterloo, received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of illegal reentry into the U.S.

Zacarias-Bail admitted, at the guilty plea, to having previously been deported in December 2015, and illegally re-entering the U.S.

Immigration agents discovered that his presence in the country was illegal following his arrest on state criminal charges in Black Hawk County. Zacarias-Bail was convicted in December 2019 of child endangerment and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.

