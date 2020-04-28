Guatamalan man living in Waterloo sentenced to 8 months in prison for illegal re-entry to the US

The former Executive Director of the Crestview Chamber of Commerce, Valarie Lott, was sentenced to three years in state prison for organized fraud on Tuesday. (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Guatamalan Man was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for illegally re-entering the U.S. after being deported.

Avelino Zacarias-Bail, 27, who was illegally residing in Waterloo, received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of illegal reentry into the U.S.

Zacarias-Bail admitted, at the guilty plea, to having previously been deported in December 2015, and illegally re-entering the U.S.

Immigration agents discovered that his presence in the country was illegal following his arrest on state criminal charges in Black Hawk County. Zacarias-Bail was convicted in December 2019 of child endangerment and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.

 