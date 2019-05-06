Growing demand for cyberdefenders in Iowa, Nebraska

The demand for cybersecurity experts has grown as crooks with computers hack their way into business, government and other networks.

CyberSeek, a project funded by the U.S. Commerce Department, says nearly 4,600 people are working on cybersecurity in Nebraska, and there are openings for more than 2,000 workers. Nearly 4,300 are doing cybersecurity in Iowa, and there are more than 2,400 openings.

Colleges in both states have been trying to meet the need for more cyberdefenders.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Bellevue University has invested $1.3 million into a cybersecurity laboratory where students learn how to break into networks and then make them more secure.

The university is among the few named as a center of academic excellence by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.