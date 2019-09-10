Growing Futures program launched in Cedar Rapids

Teenagers in Linn County will soon be able to get part-time jobs planting and taking care of area trees.

It's a new program called Growing Futures through the organization Trees Forever. The Cedar Rapids City Council allocated $125,000 per year for the next five years for this program.

City leaders say the program will help the next generation of trees, and people, living in Cedar Rapids.

"We discovered a lot of trees that we planted weren't surviving because they weren't getting enough water in the hot summer months," Jackie Wedeking, with Trees Forever, said. "What this program does, we have young people out the streets and watering and pruning trees."

In total, Green Futures wants to hire 10 teenagers at a wage of 10 dollars per hour. The teens can also shadow other employees at Trees Forever to learn about other various careers.