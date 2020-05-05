Grow: Johnson County begins planting as demand exponentially grows

Grow: Johnson County, an education-based farm, started their planting process this week and are having to quickly transition to a much smaller operation.

A field with crops sprouting up at Grow: Johnson County on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Mike O'Brien/KCRG)

The non-profit usually relies on hundreds of volunteers but, because of COVID-19, they are operating with just five employees.

"Over the years, we've had the benefit of having generous sponsors and donors that have allowed us to build up the equipment that we have," Jake Kundert, the food systems director, said. "Having those kinds of critical infrastructure and equipment, they really allow us to get the work done with fewer people."

The organization is also tasked with increasing production after a national survey revealed that 25% of Iowa is food insecure. Typically, Johnson County hovers around 14%.

“We're seeing across the country and here in Iowa an increase in food insecurity because people are losing their jobs because of the pandemic and other kinds of disruptions to the economy," Kundert said. "We're trying to keep that in mind as we're planning our production to make sure we are scaling up in ways that can make sure we are producing as much food as we can, given the acreage we are on, to meet the growing demand."

100 percent of the vegetables harvested by Grow: Johnson County is freely donated to 13 hunger relief agencies across the country