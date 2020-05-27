Grout Museum District to partially reopen in Waterloo in early June, will require masks

A pair of museums in Black Hawk County will be reopening in early June with new safety procedures in place to help protect patrons and staff from the novel coronavirus.

The Grout Museum of History and Science and the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum will reopen to museum members starting on Tuesday, June 2. They will then reopen to the general public a week later on June 9.

The hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Science demonstrations will be held at the Grout Museum at 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. each day the museum is open.

Anybody entering the building will be required to wear a face mask, according to museum officials. Masks will be available for purchase for $1 if a visitor does not have one. Social distancing rules are recommended, and hand sanitizer will be provided at various locations in the buildings. The museum staff will conduct additional cleaning procedures throughout the day.

The planetarium, Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, and Rensselaer Russell House Museum will remain closed until further notice.