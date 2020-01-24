Group's video shows suffering at Iowa lawmaker's pig farm

In this April 2019 photo provided by Direct Action Everywhere, Matt Johnson with Direct Action Everywhere, a Berkeley, California-based animal welfare group, holds a pig in a barn on a hog farm owned by Iowa Sen. Ken Rozenboom that the group entered through an unlocked door near Oskaloosa, Iowa. Johnson, one of those who entered the barn, said he submitted a complaint Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and local law enforcement after seeing conditions in the barn, which he contends constitute criminal animal neglect under Iowa law. (Direct Action Everywhere via AP)
Updated: Fri 3:16 PM, Jan 24, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An animal welfare group that gained access to an Iowa lawmaker's hog farm has posted a video and photos online that show pigs suffering and even dying in what appears to be inhumane conditions.

Members of California-based Direct Action Everywhere entered a hog farm owned by Iowa Sen. Ken Rozenboom last April through an unlocked door. Rozenboom says the farm was managed then by others who didn't follow proper animal care protocols. He says his family is overseeing operations and properly caring for animals. 

Rozenboom managed a law passed last year that heightens trespass penalties for undercover operations on farms.

 