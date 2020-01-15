Group wants to build casino-hotel at Des Moines airport

A development group that wants to build a $225 million casino and hotel at the Des Moines airport says the project would help pay for a planned new terminal.

Highview Development Group presented the plan to the Des Moines Airport Authority board on Tuesday. The complex would include a 350-room hotel connected to the airport by a skywalk. There also would be a fountain, rock garden, restaurant and wedding and banquet facilities.

The airport board tabled discussion of the proposal until its February meeting. Officials have been seeking $194 million from various sources to cover the $500 million airport project.