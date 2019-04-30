Group says health amendment would harm transgender Iowans

Members of a transgender advocacy group are set to meeting with Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday over a bill amendment they say would hurt their community.

It's an amendment to the Iowa Health and Human Services Department budget bill, which would no longer allow state money for gender reassignment surgery.

Lawmakers for the amendment said taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for the surgery.

Tobias Gurl, who participated in the demonstration, told KCCI the amendment was a last-minute attempt to hurt transgender Iowans.

But critics argue this is not an elective procedure.

Republican Brad Zaun said the legislation does not change the civil rights code in regards to members of the LGBTQ community.

"The governor appreciates and will consider all feedback from Iowans on the various pieces of legislation that is now on her desk," the governor's office said in a statement to KCCI. "In the coming weeks, she will review each bill with her policy team and then make a decision.”