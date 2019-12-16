Group protests Nazi, Confederate flag display in Des Moines yard

Activists protested outside a Des Moines home with Nazi images displayed in the front yard.

(KCCI)

Protesters stood outside the home, which is near an elementary school, with signs and a megaphone on Saturday. They say they wanted to bring attention to the symbol of hate, and say it's not wanted in the community, reports KCCI.

"We the citizens of Des Moines want to let the world know that we do not support this that we are indeed a city of love and inclusiveness," Bonnie Brown said.

At one point, the owner of the home came outside and confronted the protesters.

William Stark previously defended his signs, saying they are a piece of history and not racially charged.

Last week, someone spray-painted the words "Nazi Scum" Stark's truck as well as some of the signs in his yard.

