Group of friends to host drive-in Easter Sunday service in Dubuque

With Easter coming up and churches canceling services, many people are thinking of other ways to spend the day.

A group of friends is planning to host a drive-in Easter Sunday service in Dubuque while churches remain closed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

A group of like-minded friends in Dubuque has come together to find a creative way to congregate for Easter: a drive-in service.

Kelly Lucas, one of the event organizers, said the drive-in service, which will take place in the Hobby Lobby parking lot at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020, is meant to be a celebration.

"It’s gonna be like a mini-condensed service, but a little bit more on the party angle of just celebrating Jesus and celebrating that we are in this together and that God is for us," Lucas said.

People will drive into the parking lot and be directed to a certain spot. Then, they will tune in to a radio station to listen to the service. there will be activities for kids during the service and music.

Before any planning for the event took place, the group contacted the mayor and other city officials.

"We reached out and said 'This is what we want to do. Can we do it? How do we do it?'" Lucas said.

The group will be following social distancing guidelines outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds. In this case, attendees will have to stay in their cars with the doors, windows, and sunroofs closed with no more than ten people in each car.

There will be around 400 spots available at the service.