Group makes headway in Iowa on old Route 20 designation

A national group is hoping to encourage travelers to visit small towns along the old Route 20 highway with a historic designation.

But it's no easy feat because it takes cooperation from so many jurisdictions. The road runs through a dozen states, from Boston on the East Coast to Newport, Oregon on the West Coast.

The effort is gaining traction in Iowa, where the Historic Route 20 Association has won approval from all 35 cities and towns and 11 of 13 counties along the route.

But other states, like Indiana, have issued a moratorium on new historic roads.