A day after Governor Kim Reynolds said she has no intention of getting the state to ban electronic cigarettes, an event in Coralville was held to focus on how to prevent younger people from becoming addicted.

Group looks to keep kids from getting addicted to e-cigarettes

The University of Iowa College of Public health showed people the health care costs as well as the environmental harms e-cigarettes have. While they said the number of young people using e-cigs has gone up, they agreed with Reynolds and want more science to be done before an all-out ban is put in place.

“We really need strong policy and regulation to prevent youth from using them to start with,” said guest speaker Robin Mermelstein with the University of Illinois Chicago. “A total ban especially, right now where people might be addicted, may not be the way to go.”

The group will meet one more time in the spring to see what changes can be made locally.

