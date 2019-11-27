Group holds vigil, protest with goal to save turkeys from mass production

A group in West Liberty held a vigil and a protest ahead of Thanksgiving, which organizers said their goal was to stop producers from killing turkeys.

A group of about 20 people protested outside West Liberty Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Leaders said it was their goal to save turkeys from being produced for human consumption. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

As trucks came and went from West Liberty Foods on Wednesday afternoon, about 20 people braved the wind with the purpose of saving turkeys from being slaughtered for food.

"This is really an issue that all Iowans should be paying attention to," Joy Wilde, who led the protest as a concerned citizen, said. Wilde is involved with the animal-rights group the Des Moines Animal Allies.

Among those protesting was 15-year-old Ben Ahlrichs, who said he felt a need to get involved about a year ago.

"Animals are here with us, not for us," Ahlrichs said. "There are individuals rather than objects. And I just thought if I could do something about it, why wouldn't I?"

Wilde said while the protest might seem over-the-top to some, it is necessary.

"You may feel like what we're doing is extreme," Wilde said. "But to us, killing 46 million turkeys needlessly for this holiday each year- that is extreme."

KCRG-TV9 reached out to West Liberty Foods for response to the protest. Dan Waters, the Vice President and General Counsel, sent a statement saying, in part:

"We understand that the group objects to people eating turkey for Thanksgiving. While we disagree with their message, we respect everyone's right to voice their opinion and make their own personal diet choices."

For those who were outside of the facility Wednesday, they knew many will eat turkey on Thanksgiving. They said it is their goal to change that in the future.

"There are alternatives to this," Wilde said. "This is not necessary for our survival as humans."

"Every single one of those turkeys, I want them to know that they are an individual, that they are loved, even if society does not say that, that they have value in that," Ahlrichs said. "At the end of the day, I will love them and they will never be forgotten."