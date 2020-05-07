Grounds and grandstand entertainment canceled for 2020 Linn County Fair

The Linn County Fair Association announced the cancellation of the grounds and grandstand entertainment for the 2020 Linn County Fair due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The association says it's working with its partners to provide opportunities for the 4-Hers and the youth of Linn County to showcase their talents and accomplishments despite the cancellation.

"We recognize that we are in the midst of an unprecedented situation and are working with our 4-H staff, volunteers, and FFA partners to determine the best solutions for our 4-H and FFA exhibits," said RaeAnn Gordon, County Director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Linn County. "Our youth have been working on their exhibits for months and we want to ensure they are able to present them either in person or on a virtual platform."

Linn County 4-H said that it is still finalizing plans for the 4-H/FFA exhibits and events and will be emailing the details to members in May.

The 2021 fair is scheduled for June 23-27.

For more information visit thelinncountyfair.com