Ground beef may be culprit in multistate salmonella outbreak that killed 1

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to cook their meat properly amid a salmonella outbreak.

The agency said it and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is investigating the rise of Salmonella Dublin, a bacteria responsible for 10 reported cases of illness, including eight hospitalizations and one death.

The cases were reported in California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, according to the CDC outbreak map.

A recall has not been initiated, as one single supplier of the suspect beef hasn’t been pinpointed, the CDC said.

The agency doesn’t recommend that people stop eating the beef or retailers stop selling it.

They advise people to handle and cook ground beef thoroughly, to a temperature of 160 degrees.

“This outbreak is a reminder that raw and undercooked ground beef can have germs in it that can make you sick and can contaminate areas where food is prepared,” the CDC said.

Use a meat thermometer to make sure your beef has been cooked thoroughly in order to kill germs, the CDC said. Also, wash hands and surfaces that come into contact with raw beef thoroughly.

The CDC said most people infected with salmonella bacteria experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after exposure.

After four to seven days of sickness, most people recover without treatment.

Others, including older people, children and those with compromised immune systems, may experience more severe illness, which may require hospitalization. The bacteria can also spread through the bloodstream to other parts of the body.

