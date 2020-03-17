Grocery stores limiting hours to focus on cleaning, restocking

On Tuesday, a number of grocery stores announced they would be limiting hours to sanitize and restock as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

An empty shelf with a sign indicating a limit for paper products at Brothers Market in Lisbon on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Many retail stores are low or missing paper products as shoppers stock up in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

“I think we have to be tempered and have a little wisdom,” Barbra Kalm, of Lisbon, said.

Kalm was shopping for only the essentials at Brothers Market on Tuesday; milk, produce and eggs. Signs were placed near many items asking people to limit how much they buy.

In addition, store leaders started to roll out their cleaning process.

“We are going to sanitize everything,” Jim Longcor, store director, said. “Everything that we touch or customers touch, from doorknobs to counters to credit card terminals, we’re wiping down everything and spraying disinfectant.”

Longcor said they will also open the doors for the general public at 9:00 a.m., instead of the usual 7:00 a.m., to allow people with compromised immune systems a chance to shop for their needs first.

Other major stores such as HyVee have announced they will be limiting hours starting Thursday. They’ll open at 8 AM and close at 8 PM to allow for more cleaning. Fareway has similar plans that will roll out Wednesday.

“It’s critically important,” said Longcor. “I think we’re all learning every day how important this is.”

The coffee shop and restaurant inside Brothers Market will be open for drive-through only.