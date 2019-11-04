New grocery store option for Tama County residents in old Shopko location

Starting Tuesday, residents in Tama County will have another option for buying groceries, and people in Toledo hope the new store will bring more people to town.

Customers will have to wait until Tuesday, November 4, to check-out of the new Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh store in Toledo (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

The new Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh Store is located inside a remodeled building that once housed a Shopko at 1006 S County Road. The store's concept is meant to be a smaller-scale grocery store than the typical Hy-Vee location.

The pharmacy department opened a few weeks ago. Local resident Kathy Thomas plans to be a regular at the store.

“The people that work in the pharmacy are great,” Thomas said. "The fruits are larger, they're better quality they have fruits that other places don't have or don't carry."

Thomas said the store carries almost everything she needs, which is what store management was aiming for.

“We carry a lot of the offerings you would see in a larger, metro store but with an emphasis on value,”Ryan Melton, store director, said.

The nine aisle store also targets commuters.

“We have convenient meal options and solutions,” Melton said.

That's a trend seen in many convenience stores or smaller groceries, according to a report from the Food Marketing Institute. The study says 80 percent of consumers pick a store based on access to fresh produce.

The store employs 70 people. It will be open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.