Grinnell statues honor Mollie Tibbetts

Two statues honor the memory of Mollie Tibbetts in Grinnell. They were dedicated earlier this month.

One is in Aherns Park near the memorial flag pole. The second is in the Healing Garden at UnityPoint Health.

Tibbetts worked at a youth day camp at the medical center in Grinnell.

Tibbetts disappeared last July while she was out running near her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

The man charged in her death, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, led them to her body in a cornfield. He'll go to trial in September.