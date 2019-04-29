Grieving family frustrated, denied ability to recover loved ones' belongings after fire

A Cedar Rapids woman said she's having trouble grieving because she claims her family isn't allowed to recover their loved one's belongings.

65-year-old Steve Balvin died in a fire at Hawthorn Hills apartments on February 28. The fire also injured three others and displaced more than a dozen other people.

Jean Balvin said, at first, Hawthon Hills gave them mixed signals about whether or not they'd be able to recuperate anything.

"If we were allowed to go in for a couple minutes the day of the fire when the firemen were poking holes in the building, how could it be more unsafe now then it was then?" said Balvin.

Now, Balvin has nothing to remember her brother-in-law by.

Balvin described her brother-in-law, Steve, as one of the most likeable people she's ever met.

"He was a big Cubs fan and a big Hawkeye fan. He got along with everybody," said Balvin. "He didn't have a mean word to say to anybody. There wasn't anybody he met that he didn't like."

Balvin said, the day of the fire, she and her husband rushed to see Steve at the hospital.

"He had forty percent burns," said Balvin. "It was not good and we gone back to check with Hawthorn Hills management, and they said as soon as we could gain entry they'd let us through. Time went on, time went on."

She said weeks later management told her they're not allowed back in to take back any pictures or personal items her brother-in-law might have had.

"I just feel like we're being treated unjustly and unfairly about the whole situation," said Balvin.

She said Hawthorn Hills is offering to pay a thousand dollars instead of letting them return to the building to get the items. But to her, it's the memories that are priceless.

"Money's not a big thing, we'd like some sort of memento to keep things.," said Balvin. "This was his second brother lost in a fire."

TV9 also spoke with management from Hawthorn Hills over the phone who said they didn't want to put people at risk after their insurance company said it wasn't safe to re-enter.

The man accused of starting that fire is charged with first-degree murder. Witnesses say Dallas Tullis had conflicts with property management and with people living in the apartment building in the weeks leading up to the fire. A conviction would put Tullis in prison for life.