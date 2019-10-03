Greta Thunberg in Iowa City: What you need to know

Greta Thunberg is expected to draw a crowd of thousands as the teenage climate activist visits Iowa City Friday.

Thunberg, 16 of Sweden, became a celebrity among environmental groups for her outspoken and defiant attitude to addressing political leaders over climate change. She plans to take part in a climate march on Friday in downtown Iowa City.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Thunberg and other climate activists plan to speak starting at noon Friday at the intersection of North Dubuque Street and Iowa Avenue. The event moved from the Ped Mall to accommodate larger crowds. The speakers are expected to wrap up around 1:00 pm.

KCRG-TV9 Plans to stream the event live on KCRG.com and the KCRG Facebook page.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Iowa City will close roads around the event starting at 6:00 am on Friday. That includes:

• Dubuque from East Jefferson Street to East Washington Street.

• Iowa from South Linn Street to North Clinton Street.

Cars in that area will be towed. The roads should reopen by 4:00 pm Friday.

PARKING:

With the event scheduled in the middle of a weekday, it is expected parking ramps in central Downtown Iowa City will be close to full.Those include:

• Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp, 415 E. Washington St.

• Dubuque Street ramp, 220 S. Dubuque St.

• Capitol Street ramp, 220 S. Capitol St.

• Tower Place parking ramp, 335 Iowa Ave.

Those coming to the event are urged to walk, bike, or take transit to the event.

Those who do drive should use the two parking ramps south of Burlington Street: the Court Street Transportation Center, 150 E. Court St., and the Harrison Street Parking Ramp, 175 E. Harrison St.

TRANSIT:

Several bus routes will be detoured during the event, and some bus stops closed.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, the bus interchange will move from Washington and Clinton Street to a temporary location on Court Street between Clinton and Dubuque (adjacent to the Court Street Transportation Center) until the service day is concluded. Normal bus service utilizing the main transit interchange will resume on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

There also will be no Northside Free Shuttle service for the entirety of the day.

The following bus stops will also be closed:

Outbound

• Washington Street and Linn Street (stop 7200)

• Washington Street and Gilbert Street (stop 7201)

• Washington Street and Van Buren Street (stop 7046)

• Clinton Street & Jefferson Street (stop 7400)

• Jefferson Street & Linn Street (stop 7401

• Jefferson Street and Van Buren Street (stop 7123)

• Jefferson Street and Dodge Street (stop 7403)

• Washington Street and Madison Street (stop 7082)

• UI Main Library (stop 7080)

Inbound

• Mercy Hospital (stop 7443)

• Market Street & Linn Street (stop 7206)

• Clinton Street & Jefferson Street (stop 7207)

Customers who use these stops should catch their buses at the alternate interchange on Court Street. These stops will reopen on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

