Voters in Cedar Falls have chosen a new mayor, replacing one who has been in office since 2016.

Rob Green won the election on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, with 4,623 votes or 54.7 percent. Current mayor Jim Brown earned 3,482 votes, or 41.2 percent. Jim Skaine received 328 votes, or 3.9 percent.

There were 21 write-in votes.