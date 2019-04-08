Green Bay PD K9 stabbed; taken to animal hospital

A Green Bay police dog is recovering after being stabbed during an encounter with a suspect.

Courtesy: Green Bay Police Department / Facebook

Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun Sunday around 8 p.m. Police say they surrounded a house and the man came out. The police dog 'Pyro' bit the man as officers attempted to arrest him and he stabbed the animal.

WBAY-TV reported Pyro was taken to an animal hospital.

There's no immediate word on the dog's condition.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office posted a message of support on Facebook: "Thoughts and prayers to K9 Pyro along with his family and the GBPD. Hoping for a speedy recovery for this hero!!"

"Please send your thoughts and prayers to Green Bay Police Department K9 Officer Pyro and his handler. K9 Pyro was stabbed by a suspect during a disturbance this evening and is currently receiving treatment," reads a post on the Green Bay Fraternal Order of Police Facebook page.