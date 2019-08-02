Great weekend weather ahead

Another great day ahead, just a different day of the week. Partly cloudy skies in store for Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Low humidity sticks with us today before a slight uptick by the end of the weekend.

Your weekend forecast looking great, highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will stay dry Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Great weekend to do anything outdoors.

A small disturbance moves through Sunday that could cause a few light showers, otherwise, our best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday through Friday next week.

Have a great day!