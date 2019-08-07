Great weather to end the work week

After an isolated storm chance exits northeast Iowa this evening as high pressure takes over. Drier and more comfortable air replaces the muggier conditions we have had this week. Highs stay in the 80s with lows dipping into the 50s. A slow warmup is in store for the weekend as Saturday's lower 80s hit the middle 80s Sunday. A cold front approaches Sunday which may trigger a shower or storm chance. Have a great night!