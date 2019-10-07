Great weather to start the week

Plan on great weather the next several days with sunny afternoons and clear nights. Highs will generally be in the mid-upper 60s with lows down into the 40s. The wind will be light overall through mid-week.

After this, we're watching a potent cold front that looks to bring a chance of showers Thursday and Friday along with windy and cooler conditions into the weekend. On Friday, our highs will likely be hit in the early morning with sharply falling temperatures from there.

Even though we are five days away, it appears a safe forecast to call for cold football for Friday night and by Saturday morning, wind chills will likely be in the 20s!

This cold air will linger through into the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows mainly in the 30s. While the wind may prevent a killing freeze, any drop in wind speed would put us at risk and is worth monitoring into the weekend.

Very little precipitation is expected this weekend, though the season's first flurries may fly around in northern Iowa on Saturday. No accumulation is expected.