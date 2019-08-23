Great weather rolls right into the weekend

Plan on wonderful weather as we approach the weekend. Sunny sky will be dominant today and tomorrow with a few more clouds around by Sunday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s this entire time with lows down into the 50s.

Our next cold front approaches from the west on Monday and should generate some scattered storm activity in the area. At this time, severe weather is not expected on Monday.

Behind this front, a slow temperature drop is likely with several other cold fronts dropping in from the northwest. Any of those fronts may feasibly drop a shower, but pinning down the time at this distance is very difficult and isn't much to worry about at this time. Confidence is high that next week will have a feeling of September, though, as highs remain in the 70s.