Great weather rolls right into the weekend

Awesome June weather continues right into the start of your weekend. Plan on highs to reach the mid-80s under sunny sky this afternoon. Lows tonight will fall down to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Plan on more of the same tomorrow!

By Sunday, a cold front will move across the area in the afternoon and evening bringing with it a chance for a few light showers. This still appears to be a moisture-starved front at this time, so no significant rain is expected. In fact, it's possible many of us will not pick up much rain from this front at all.

Looking ahead to next week, plan on very nice highs in the 70s all week long. Only one rain chance remains on track next week, arriving around mid-week with light amounts suggested. This is without question the nicest extended forecast of 2019 so far. Enjoy!